Concerning making Shiawassee County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
I, for one, am against it and, frankly, it scares the hell out of me. Both sides say it’s really only a “symbolic” gesture, not legally binding and the Second Amendment is protected under the Constitution — so why do it?
Seems to me they’re going to a lot of trouble for a “symbolic ” gesture. The only reason they’re pushing for this is so they can intimidate our state government into doing their bidding or else. They just have to point to all the sanctuary counties and say, “If any legislation concerning firearms is being considered, you had better bury it or next election, you’re out of a job.”
Every time there was a mass shooting, President Donald Trump meets with the victims’ families and says maybe they could make some small changes in the law like background checks no matter where you buy a gun or outlaw gun stocks.
Immediately, the head of the NRA calls him and tells him if they like what he said or not.
The very next day Trump backtracks and says, well, maybe we have enough gun laws and we should concentrate on mental health instead.
No special interest group should have this much power. We are supposed to be a land of law and order and if some groups don’t like the law, then they should work within the system to change it. Most Americans want universal background checks and assault weapons with hundred-round magazines outlawed. If you feel the same and you are a member of the NRA, maybe you could just stop paying your dues to make your voice heard.
Wayne LaPierre has to have that money to pay for his fancy suits and private jets and he would soon start thinking about how his strong-arm tactics aren’t working anymore. Because trust me, that’s who’s behind all this.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
