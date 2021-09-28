At the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Sept. 23, the board approved bonuses for county employees from the ARPA funds.
Two options were presented, but only one received a vote.
In the original distribution in July, aside from elected officials and several select people, the majority of employees received $1,000. Most others received various amounts up to $5,000. As a result of a judge’s order, employees who received $2,500 or less were allowed to keep the payments. All others were required to return the payments.
Thursday, the commissioners considered two options. One was basically the same plan that was rescinded. Department heads and other managers would receive $5,000, with other employees receiving different amounts down to $2,000. Over half of employees would receive $2,000. The second option would award $2,500 to all employees.
The board approved the first option in a 4-3 vote, with Commissioners Cindy Garber, Brandon Marks and Marlene Webster dissenting. Since the first option was approved, the second option did not receive a vote.
I was strongly in favor of the second plan. At the August and September meetings, I spoke in favor of equal payments to all employees. Prior to this I had never attended a board meeting, let alone spoken at one, but I felt it necessary to advocate for the people that actually faced the most hazard during the pandemic. My family knows about working on the front lines and the risks associated with it.
My father served in the U.S. Army, mostly in combat zones. My wife worked as a police officer/deputy sheriff for seven years, followed by a career in nursing. I served 20 years in the Army with several deployments in combat zones. To give higher payments to those who seldom faced risk is insulting to those who faced significantly higher risk on a daily basis.
The second option — making equal payments to all employees — was presented by Webster. I’m assuming, based on voting against the first option, that Garber and Marks also favored the second option. For that, I give thanks to each one of them. I truly appreciate their efforts to recognize the difficulty and danger that our front-line workers faced. I wish one of the other four commissioners would have agreed.
Michael Carr
Corunna
