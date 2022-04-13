It has been over 18 months since the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump is still convinced the election was stolen. To date, he has failed to disclose the means by which this nationwide subversive effort was accomplished. Nationwide surveys have determined that 80% of Republicans who voted for Trump still believe the election was stolen and he actually won by a large margin.
Trump’s closest aides and his family have made numerous unsuccessful attempts to overturn the results of the election. To this day, Trump still espouses at every opportunity that he won, and amazingly, continues to possess a free-will, cult-like influence on the minds of most of his followers who are still unable to accept reality. Unfortunately, they have wholeheartedly continued to accept his “alternative facts,” a misnomer created by one of his former staffers, Kellyanne Conway.
For the benefit of our country, doesn’t the former president have an ethical obligation to disclose — especially to those who voted for him — how he knows he actually won? Otherwise, he continues to flood his followers with fake news.
Frank Davis
Vernon
