On April 10, MSU Today published an article on a rapid COVID-19 test developed by a Michigan State University professor and emergency medicine physician.
The genetic test can deliver results in five to seven minutes, possibly while running multiple tests at once and only requiring a simple mouth swab. But there are validation, FDA and regulatory hoops to jump through. While this occurs, we should mobilize our resources to implement this test as quickly and comprehensively as we can.
Our leaders of MSU, federal and state governments, industry, and health care should do all in their power to work together to do this at once.
Why wait? What can we lose? This may be a great opportunity to work together to save lives and get our country back on its feet.
Rob Ellis
Owosso
