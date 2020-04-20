This is a thank you to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislators for extending the stay-at-home order last week.
All demonstrated leadership by weighing the facts, seeking expert advice and making the hard decisions — putting public safety first. It may not have been as popular as I would have hoped, but in my opinion it was the right move.
Patricia Whitlock
Bennington Township
