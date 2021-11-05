Every Faustien bargain sports a price tag that exceeds the beneficiary’s ability to pay.
The party who has sold his soul to the devil implicitly accepts the terms of the day of reckoning when he will realize precisely what he has lost in exchange for fleeting worldly power. That day is fast approaching for the Federalist Society, an elite conservative club of judicial power-brokers who bought six out of nine seats on the United States Supreme Court.
Those readers who are well past their wet-behind-the-ears stage of political and government awareness know political actions on culture wars issues like abortion rights and gun rights are merely the coin the established plutocratic financial and political order must pay to the hypnotized masses to expand their power and influence.
In stark contrast to philosophical conservatism, applied conservatism exists solely for the purpose of serving oligarchical interests by furthering their dominion over the bodies of the other 99%. Every public policy that would potentially restore a measure of dignity, prosperity, bodily autonomy and freedom to those who labor for a living is diabolically opposed at all costs by the conservative elites.
The philosophical adherents of the “manifest destiny” imperialist agenda who rely on human and natural resource exploitation are on the cusp of their day of reckoning as our land, forests, atmosphere and waters are plundered beyond their capacities to sustain human life. Fossil fuel corporations are panicking as their financial futures are swallowed whole by their own insatiable greed. Multinational fossil fuel corporations are ratcheting up their assaults on environmental protectors like never before.
On Oct. 1, environmental rights defender Steven Donziger was sentenced to six months in prison on a meritless contempt of court charge. The sentence came after he had already spent approximately 800 days on house arrest for said charge. The case was prosecuted by a private corporate prosecutor with financial and professional ties to Chevron after the case was declined by a government attorney.
Federal judges overseeing the case have vindictively harassed Donziger and denied him his due process rights.
The prosecution (persecution) of Donziger has become the Pearl Harbor event of the environmental protection resistance movement. Please go to “freedonziger.com” to find out what you can do to halt this shocking miscarriage of justice. The future prospects for the viability of the human species hangs in the balance.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.