Most of us are aware that there is an infant formula shortage affecting the entire country and causing great alarm for parents everywhere. Setting politics aside, we need to discuss alternatives to safely feed these infants.
In the last few days, I have seen many posts across a multitude of social media platforms, where well-intentioned mothers are willing to donate their extra breast milk. I have also seen posts where there are mothers selling their breast milk.
This is alarming. I want to advise parents of infants that this is not a safe practice. There are many communicable diseases that can be passed through breast milk, such as cytomegalovirus virus (CMV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and human T-lypmphocytic virus type-1 (HTLV-1) to name a few, that could lead to devastating consequences for the infant ingesting the donated milk.
Chemical substances can also pass through the breast milk, whether legal or illegal, that can also have devastating consequences.
There is no way to vet the donor’s medical history or potential substance abuse history, so the risk outweighs the benefit.
If you are considering donating your breast milk or looking for breast milk, please contact The Human Milk Banking Association Of North America, or a regional NICU. Donors are medically vetted for a myriad of diseases and substances.
While many mothers have great intentions, there is always the risk that someone who is actively using a dangerous substance, will try and make a quick buck.
Nichole Ruggiero
Ovid
