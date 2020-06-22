This year is shaping up to be an important year in our nation’s history and Michigan will be one of the most important battlegrounds for candidates up and down the ticket.
America is being hit by two crises at once, a pandemic that has ravaged this country harder than any country in the world, along with a reckoning with racial equality and policing in the wake of the murders of George Floyd and others. As I watch coverage of these events, one thing that’s stood out to me is the amount of work I have seen being put in from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a state level and from Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters on a national level. It’s essential that we have solid leadership in the governor’s office and voices of reason in the U.S. Senate.
That leadership is even more important, since in the fourth year of the Trump administration, we know we won’t get unifying leadership from the White House.
It would be impossible for anyone to deny that they are putting in the time and the effort to ensure Michiganders are being taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic as well as crafting plans and taking steps toward the original promise of America, one that’s equitable for all races.
One person who I haven’t really heard much from is Republican Senate candidate John James. For someone who said he supports President Trump ‘2,000%,’ you would think that he would want to be out in the public supporting his No. 1. James has been infamously known for ducking Michigan-based journalists and citizens he’s seeking to represent. He has, however, been very interested in appearances at big-donor fundraisers, all over the country. A photo circulated widely of James with the disgraced former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, who has been charged with conspiring to violate election laws.
To me, the most obvious answer is that it is probably easier to hide rather than face the facts and admit the president has no answers and his one tactic — that of division — is hurting Michigan. Don’t forget who John James really is, though. If elected, he will be a Trumpublican — looking the other way while Trump’s ineptitude weakens our nations voting to take away healthcare and cut taxes for the rich.
Vote for Gary Peters, a steady and pragmatic workhorse in the U.S. Senate.
Mark Zacharda
Owosso
