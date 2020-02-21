I wondered how to proceed when the former state senator is saying The Great Red Wave is coming. What kind of Kool-Aid is he drinking?
There is not a desire for an authoritarian rule. It’s about time to stand up to extremism and nationalism. As an example, Republicans are using storm troopers to quail the sanctuary cities. This is the same as nationalism with the Bavarian corporal, just under a modern leader in the guise of King Trump.
With the “lakaitel” little lackeys and the nodding donkeys, the Republican cult is afraid to look up because the holy one will think they are not loyal enough.
The holy king is ripping the U.S. Constitution up like a circus with a clown in charge.
The cover-up Attorney General, Bill Barr, is no help with more than 2,000 demanding he resign. Welcome to the circus.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
