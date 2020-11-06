I wish to thank all of the dedicated volunteers who helped renew the public transportation ballot questions in the city of Durand and Shiawassee Township.
These people donated their time and resources to prepare mailings which gave voters accurate information upon which to base their votes.
The Friends of Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency also received monetary donations from many businesses. All of it helped purchase the stamps and envelopes used to mail the brochures to voters.
In August there were also millage renewals on ballots in the city of Perry, and in Caledonia and Owosso charter townships. All of the renewals passed, in part, because of the hard work of the Friends of SATA volunteers who help SATA continue to serve Shiawassee County residents who want and need cost effective transportation.
Susan Alpert
Treasurer, Friends of SATA
