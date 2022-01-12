I had the pleasure of serving on the Shiawassee County Fair board for a number of years when Duane Black was president and always was impressed by what was accomplished in a short period of time.
The things that he did behind the scenes that he never took credit for were numerous. As mentioned in a recent tribute to Duane in The Argus-Press, he paid for and built the commercial building at the fairgrounds and that sparked the beginning of what is now one of the most impressive fairgrounds in the state of Michigan.
He also had a hand in the construction of many of the other buildings constructed at the fairgrounds over the years, and has always tried to contribute to improvements to the facilities, even long after he was part of the fair board. I am not sure that Duane ever got the recognition that he deserved for how instrumental he was in establishing the foundation for the fairgrounds, and the hand he had in making that dream a reality.
On a personal note, our house was badly damaged by a fire in the 1990s, late on a Saturday afternoon. After the fire was extinguished, we were left with trying to secure the structure so the fire department could wrap up and leave, not knowing where to obtain materials to board up windows and doors at such a late hour. It wasn’t long before a truck, driven by Duane, pulled into the driveway with a load of plywood, followed by a carload of volunteers.
By dark, they had secured the house. To this day, we do not remember ever receiving a bill for the lumber. That is the kind of generous man and friend that Duane Black was.
He will be greatly missed.
Dick Gilna
Corunna
Such a wonderful, humble man and did so much for Shiawassee County and for so many. Thank you for sharing your story!
