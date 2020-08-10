In May most of the 7,000 residents of Sturgis, South Dakota, voted to call off the motorcycle rally that started last weekend. The state has no mask mandates or restrictions on indoor gatherings.
An Associated Press reporter counted fewer than a dozen masks in a crowd of thousands in the streets on Friday; so many proud Americans. Why should a little bug get the in way of our liberties?
And why wouldn’t a small town want a 100,000 “yee-hawing,” boozers, tokers, dancers and campers descending on them to gun their machines at deafening decibels through town? Plus, there’s the great opportunity to be the biggest virus vector so far in the short history of the pandemic. Would you miss all that? No … party on bros.
It will be sad if one of the unintended consequences of this rally is a big buyers market in used Harleys in late summer.
^
David Glenn
Byron
(1) comment
And, internationally, there is shock at the lack of preventive measures in America by so many. Sad for the residents of Sturgis.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.