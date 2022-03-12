The Owosso City Council has shown again, like most government officials, that they have little or no concern for the rest of us.
Gas prices are high along with food and power. Yet, they raise water by almost 20% — and don’t forget our Christmas gift last year of 9.8%. It was a 7-0 vote — not one council member stood up for us. A 30 percent increase in less than two years. It is past time for a change.
I don’t know what they do in the real world, but they sure don’t know or don’t care about low-income residents or those on fixed income and how this may affect them. I believe that one or two of them may run for office soon. We need to begin to vote them out; we should vote people in who know what the people are going through. There must be someone out there that will run and use common sense
I understand the need the city may have reach in empty pockets get the last penny, but 30 percent over about a year? Give us a break. Vote them out.
Kenneth Whittle
Owosso
