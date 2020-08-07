I would like to publicly congratulate Mike Herendeen for winning the Middlebury Township supervisor position. Thank you also to the township residents who voted for me. I won’t stop fighting for what I believe is best for the township.
I still, however, do not think we need a new township hall for just the two people who regularly attend the meetings.
There also needs to be a “to the penny” treasury report published with the minutes of the meetings in the paper each month.
I won’t stop promoting these issues.
Again, congratulations Mike and thank you residents who voted for me.
Carl Chalker
Middlebury Township
