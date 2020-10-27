If you study history and the wave of dictators and fascism that swept through Europe in the 1930s, a disturbing pattern emerges.
Control the press; villify (or worse) real and perceived enemies; promise to clean up corruption (but are worse than the previous administration); enrich themselves; appeal to the most conservative, even claiming to be religious to add to their legitimacy; feed the public lies and propaganda that the good citizens’ way of life is under siege and they should fear for their future; say they can protect you; never condemn extremists (because they may be willing to do the dirty work); they are the law, rather than the police or courts; they want to be a leader for life.
This sounds a lot like Donald Trump. Think carefully about the path this country could be taking when you vote.
Dennis Novak
Owosso
