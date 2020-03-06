As a number of previous letter writers have opined, New Haven Township residents will benefit from joining with the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA). Current participating municipalities include all five cities and six townships.
As a New Haven property owner with a $100,000 home, you would pay no more than $5.91 per year. Yes, that’s per year. Even if you own farm land and its worth was $500,000, you would pay less than $30 per year.
And your small investment will reap great benefits for every New Haven resident — fares will be one-third as much as they are now, ride reservations can be made up to a year in advance, ride requests will take precedence over requests from residents of non-participating townships, and rides are free between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday if you are 60 or older.
So please vote Tuesday. I would especially urge New Haven residents to vote yes on the SATA millage question. You may not need this service now but, if we live long enough, we will all need it.
Larry Alpert
Chairman, Friends of SATA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.