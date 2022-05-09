I don’t attend any church service, but I believe in God. I believe God created life. A man and woman together create one life.
The oldest law of the land with the highest authority didn’t give us permission to kill it. Only God in his wisdom has that power.
Thou shalt not kill is a commandment. God’s commandments should not be broken.
There is an option for women that don’t want the responsibility of motherhood. Thousands of women want the chance to raise and love your baby as her own through adoption.
Please consider it.
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso
