What’s happening to our world? What’s happening to the United States? What’s happening to Michigan?
Everyone is blaming former President Donald Trump for everything, even when the toilet backs up in the White House.
He didn’t want to go into Afghanistan. He said we shouldn’t have gone in to begin with. He would have pulled our people out first, then our military and equipment.
A recent writer called Republicans and conservatives Nazis. Adolph Hitler was a Nazi. How many millions of Jews did he put into concentration camps and gas chambers?
I wouldn’t call President Joe Biden a Nazi, but when he pulled our troops out he left hundreds and hundreds of our people behind.
In 2008, Biden’s helicopter was forced to land during a snowstorm in Afghanistan and a person who helped him get out was left behind.
I’m 82 years old and maybe the writer doesn’t remember Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson running for president. Stevenson had his feet propped up and showed the holes in the bottom of his shoes. You never heard either of them put the other one down.
When John Kennedy ran for president, he said his opponent was a good president but I think I can do better. I voted for Kennedy.
I’m not going to question God on why he allows this to happen. I would never question God. It’s in his hands and every night when I pray, I pray for you and our country.
Gary Kiger
Owosso Township
