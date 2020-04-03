I pray that all people will seek the Lord Jesus Christ and heaven above regarding the sickness that is currently throughout this world.
I also pray that the killing of unborn babies will cease, and we will return to recognizing marriage as between one man and one woman only.
If all people will come together and look to him and pray as one, including all churches and governments, he will look down on us and have mercy on us all.
Herb Castle
Durand
(1) comment
I'm faithfully certain that this crisis is NOT due to abortion or homosexual marriage. In Jesus Holy name. Amen
