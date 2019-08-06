I see that the kerfuffles over special deputies and tow truck procedures have been resolved or, at any rate, relegated to the back burners.
Now, I’d like to know, do the county cruisers still advertise in God we trust? If so, why?
To what purpose?
Which god?
And what it is we are trusting God to do?
Tom Nicoll
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.