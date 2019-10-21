I thoroughly enjoyed Gene Lyons’ column Thursday in response to Monica Potts’ article about her perception of “rural” Arkansas.
I must agree with Lyons. I was born in, and spent my early years in, the small rural community of Holland, Arkansas, which is only a few miles slightly northeast of Conway, in Faulkner County. We lived on top of a mountain, with a wonderful view for miles and miles. My grandparents, as well as great aunts and uncles, lived within walking distance of our place — and we walked when we went to visit them. All were farmers, growing just enough food to sustain the family for year at a time.
Daddy supplemented Mother’s vegetable garden with fish and game, and venison (from Perry County). Those were wonderful times, and I had the happiest childhood there. Daddy brought the family north to Pontiac when I was still a kid so he could make a better living for us and give us kids more opportunities. I have spent most of my 72 years here, even married a nice country man who has lived his 74 years right here in the Perry/Corunna/Morrice area.
My Arkansas home remains much as it did back when I lived there as a child. The elders passed long ago, as my parents have now, but I often return “home.” It is so peaceful there with all my wonderful memories.
Connie Weber Perkins
Bennington Township
