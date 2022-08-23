Radical, even racist, voices have found their new “bogeyman” — it is the “woke” politics of GOP Donald Trump clones like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When DeSantis preaches his anti-woke tirades, his is calling for the suppression, if not elimination, of the American conscience — especially where systemic racism shows its ugly face.
As he campaigned this past week for the most craven, election-denying fanatics of his party, DeSantis invoked the bloodiest of red meat as he continued to enable the GOP base to disregard the presence of their own bigotry and race hypocrisy. This issue has now merged with right wing refusal to allow teachers (and their textbooks) to illuminate America’s four-century history of racial injustice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.