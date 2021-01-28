House impeachment managers have two weeks to assemble what will be the easiest prosecution ever presented for any crime. That’s because the finest investigative body in the world — the FBI — will be supplying so much undeniable evidence that a guilty verdict will be indisputable.
The sheer volume of video, email and social media (to say nothing of network television coverage) will persuade even the most skeptical juror. So why is all the smart money on a Trump acquittal? Suppose a jury, after hearing from several eyewitnesses (including police officers) that the defendant committed murder, delivered a “not guilty” verdict. What would you guess was behind such a blatant example of injustice?
The obvious answer is: juror intimidation. And this is precisely what will haunt the Republican Senate conference. Stark, unadulterated political fear. Tuesday, 45 Republicans (including Sen. Mitch McConnell) were so terrified of Donald Trump’s retribution, that they actually voted not to conduct the Senate trial at all.
It is the exact opposite of “profiles in courage.” Even McConnell, who shortly after Jan. 6 clearly stated that the former president was responsible for the insurrection, has completely turned tail. And so, we can add yet another “high crime” to the rising list of offenses: threatening Senate jurors, sitting in judgment of the most heinous crime ever committed by a president, with political suicide — unless they vote to acquit.
Thomas Smith
Durand
