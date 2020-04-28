During this time of peril, I would like to tell you a story about a small boy and his faith in God.
This young boy loved to fish. He’d go fishing with his grandpa at Hopkins Lake. His dad took him once in a while, but not as much as he’d like. So this young boy and his best friend, who lived nearby, would go together.
This boy had a favorite fishing pole his grandpa had given to him. He liked the color. It was yellow. Oh, what a special pole it was. He also had a secret formula for bait that he’d mix up in the kitchen, then leave the concoction in the refrigerator to ferment for the next morning. His mom wasn’t too wild about that idea.
His quarry was the elusive giant Shiawassee River carp. One hot July morning, this boy and his friend went to their favorite spot behind the fire station. With their poles balanced across their handlebars, they pedaled as fast as they could to get an early jump on Old Crafty Jake, the biggest carp in the whole river. They got to their spot and threw down their bikes. They laid the poles and bait in the grass beside the river.
The first thing to do was look for a couple of good “Y” sticks to cradle their poles in. Once that was accomplished, they baited their hooks, cast out their lines, put the poles in the “Y” stick, then settled in the soft green grass to wait. They lay there looking at the clouds. When then, something hit this boy’s pole with a terrific splash. He jumped to his feet and scrambled to reach his pole.
But it was too late. That monster had yanked his special pole right out of the “Y” stick. He stood there in dismay, watching his yellow pole fly through the air and disappear into the old river, never to be seen again. His favorite pole gone. The thought raced through his mind,”What am I going to do? Dad will be mad at me for losing grandpa’s pole.”
It was a long ride home with a deep, empty feeling creeping into his stomach. As he pedaled down the street, he could see his dad pulling into the drive from work. He wheeled his bike in after him. His dad stepped out of the truck. “Hi son. How was fishing today?”
“Not good, dad. I lost my pole,” he said, starting to cry. “You lost your pole? How?” His son told him the whole story and after some thought his dad said something that took him by surprise. “Why don’t you ask God about this? Maybe he can help.” So that’s exactly what he did that night before bed. He told God about losing his grandpa’s pole and asked if he could give it back to him.
The next day the boy had to go away with his family for the day. When they pulled in the driveway that evening, his best friend came running down the sidewalk excitedly yelling his name.
“You’ll never guess what happened.” he said with eyes wide. “I was down to our spot fishing when something hit my line. I grabbed my pole and pulled it in and look! I caught your pole.”
The boy’s mouth dropped open. He couldn’t believe his eyes. God gave him his pole back. That, my friend, is the faith of a little boy. And how do I know this is true? Because that little boy is my son, now a grown man. The Bible says we must have the faith of a little child. That’s some strong faith.
Mick Nolph
Owosso
What a beautiful story! Thank you for sharing this wonderful reminder of God's love and the power of faith.
