After the shocking insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five dead Americans, it’s time for Michigan’s state and federal Republicans to stop feeding the “beast.”
The beast being the big lie that Donald Trump’s delusional mind refuses to give up. The big lie that Trump won the presidential election “in a landslide” and then it was stolen from him.
He and his big lie enablers are careful not to claim in a court of law, that fraud occurred, because it didn’t and that would expose them to legal consequences. No, even they, shameless liars, don’t have the audacity to lie to a judge in a court of law — instead, they cite anger amongst Trumpists as the reason for overturning a fair election. They say things like ‘a lot of the American people are angry, they believe this election was stolen from us!’ And, ‘You need to fight back, very strongly!”
Even after scores of failed Trump campaign lawsuits and dozens of Republican officials publicly stating the election was safe, secure and fair. I wonder if it’s because Trump has been saying, since long before the election took place, that, if he didn’t win, it was rigged? Sorry, a misinformation feedback loop is not sufficient cause to replace the American flag with a “Trump 2020” flag at the Capitol.
There is one way to heal the grievous wound Trump has left on this country. Elected Republican representatives need to do one simple thing: Tell the truth.
Here are three men who represent us, who are complicit in one way or another in the tragedy:
Ben Frederick, Michigan House of Representatives, 85th District
Frederick has always portrayed himself as a reasonable arbiter in the State House. He issued a tacit statement denouncing the violence at the capitol, but failed to mention the cause of that riot, which would be the lies of Trump. I called his office and was only able to leave a message. I have not received a call back.
Mr. Frederick: Preserve your honor. Publicly state, to your constituency, on Facebook or otherwise, that Trump is lying about the election, that you accept that Joe Biden will be the next president and you wish his administration the best because you are a patriot and you wish the best for our country. You are to be a leader in the House, now is an excellent opportunity to act like one.
Tom Barrett, Michigan State Senate, 24th District
Barrett has demonstrated he has no business serving in the State Senate. He should be ousted from office next year. He supported turning the House into a farcical theater for a drunk woman and Rudy Giuliani to spout seditious lies. Then, the day of the riots at the Capitol, there were reports Barrett joined other state senators seeking to overturn an election and the will of the people by asking that the Electoral College count be delayed.
His complicity is much more injurious to the body politic than Frederick’s silence. Barrett, in essence, has loudly proclaimed he would rather have an authoritarian dictator than a president who respects the democratic process.
In a press release last week, following the deadly insurrection, Barrett’s office submitted a tepid response, condemning the violence. Yes, Barrett, we all condemn violence (except the president of the United States, apparently) you need to do more.
I called his office and a staffer told me Barrett has accepted that Biden is the president-elect and he wishes his administration the best. I said he should do this publicly. He only responded, “I’m telling you now.” That suggests that Mr. Barrett will continue with his reprehensible behavior, remaining loyal to a traitorous president.
John Moolenaar, U.S. House,
4th district
He’s a back-bencher in the House who is led around like a puppy by party leadership. He embraces the modern Republican political theory of do very little, so one can deflect blame when anything goes wrong and weaken the government when you can.
Moolenaar disgraced himself and his office by joining a ridiculous lawsuit brought about by the Attorney General of Texas attempting to invalidate the electoral results of Michigan, among several other states. Moolenaar never bothered to explain why the same election that won him another term in the House was somehow only invalid at the presidential level, where his party did not win. That lawsuit went down in flames not more than a day or two after it was submitted.
I believe our democracy needs at least two healthy, functioning parties to engage in honest debate, a healthy GOP would be good for America. Sadly, it’s been sick for about 40 years and Trump has it near its deathbed.
Mark D. Zacharda
Bennington Township
(1) comment
The rest have been bought off by crooked organizations and presumably China. Do not be worried or dismayed, for God is our strength and fortress. Be prepared to lock and load. Stock up on groceries and essential items. Trump is not done. WethePeople need to Stand together against oppression and Fight for what is Right!!!
Matthew Shepard
