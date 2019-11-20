In answer to a recent letter, unless the writer has ever driven a school bus, do not judge the school bus driver for the kids’ behavior. You have no idea what a difficult job it is to drive in traffic. You can’t be looking in the mirror all the time and the kids know this. Most of them have no respect for you, some even threaten you and you have no idea what they have on them when they get on board.
Unless you have driven, do not blame the driver. I know, I was a driver for 16 years. Give them a break.
It’s a difficult job, you can’t touch the students. All you can do is get up and talk to them and by the time you sit down and get your seat belt on they’re up again. Some of the fault is with the parents, they do not teach them respect for others or make their kids mind.
One day, a girl in the back of the bus used her compact to catch the sun and reflect it into my mirror to blind me while driving on M-21. How bad is that? It could have caused a bad crash. She was written up but not put off. You should try to do the job if you think it’s easy.
I have been retired for 28 years, some of the kids were bad enough then. I can’t imagine what they are like now. When I saw your letter, I just had to give my opinion too. I give all the drivers all the credit. They are doing a great job taking care of our kids and getting them to and from school every day.
Euleah Langworthy
Owosso
