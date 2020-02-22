I think before we become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, the NRA needs to do some deep house cleaning. To better protect the citizenry I have formulated new reforms based on the historical record.
It really began many years before when so many children were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary with assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
After Sandy Hook the parents of these murdered innocents believed that this terrible attack would finally move our country to a place of responsible, reasonable gun control.
That did not happen and because of the actions of groups like the NRA the death toll mounted again and again and will continue to grow until reasonable, responsible gun law reforms are passed.
Everybody held their breath waiting in anticipation of gun control legislation being passed which was once again thwarted by the NRA and its congressional enablers.
After much thought, consternation and study it was resolved that reasonable responsible gun control legislation was supported by most Americans. After more study it was resolved that a four point plan needed to be developed based on our studies. The plan was 1. No bump stocks 2. No assault weapons 3. No high capacity magazines and 4. Deep background checks.
A case in point. The shooter in the Las Vegas murders had 23 assault weapons in his room, 12 with bump stocks which turned the assault rifles into machine guns.
If the NRA can use fear and intimidation to keep their control of the legislative process, then the voters in support of reasonable, responsible gun control law reform can engender fear of the loss of their political office if our elected officials won’t embrace responsible reasonable gun law reform as highlighted in the four point plan.
Congress would be intimidated if local governments and others passed and supported a plan of reasonable responsible gun control and took this local support to our legislature informing them that if they don’t support the four point plan the blood of the next victims of gun violence will be on their hands.
The key to its success is to use local students to plead their case before these local entities and push for adoption of the four point plan.
Resolution in support of the outlawing of specific gun rules to reduce the murders of our children:
Whereas, the murders and injuries of our children and others could have been reduced,
Whereas, the NRA and its congressional Republican and Democratic Partners have for decades defeated responsible gun control legislation through campaign contributions and threats,
Whereas the American people have through research and study found:
A four point plan (1. No bump stocks 2. No assault weapons 3. No high capacity magazines 4. Deep background checks) was developed based on what the American people have said they would support.
Whereas the students have decided that the only real way the 4 point plan can be successful is to organize and support it at the local level
Whereas that being the case, these students are asking all government entities (such as city councils, county commissioners and school boards), all churches, all nonprofits, all community and civic organizations (Rotary, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, MEA, UAW etc.) to officially adopt the aforementioned four point plan and assist in the campaign to get it passed into law
Whereas the Las Vegas shooter had 23 assault rifles (12 equipped with bump stocks, which turned them into veritable machine guns and murdered over 50 people and injured over 500 concert-goers.
Whereas many of these deaths and injuries could have been avoided if the four point plan had been passed into law
Now, therefore be it resolved the American people insist on the passage of the four point plan at the local level, which will in turn put pressure on our legislators to finally pass national reasonable responsible gun laws because they won’t fear losing their congressional seat because they failed act, instead of defeating reforms because of NRA campaign contributions and intimidation.
Be it finally resolved that the passage of the four point plan (1. No bump stocks 2. No assault weapons 3. No high capacity magazines 4. Deep background checks) into law will demonstrably reduce the number of victims of future mass shootings also be it resolved that if the four point plan is not passed, the blood of future victims hands of those who oppose reasonable responsible gun control and a campaign will be surmounted to prove to our government officials that the voter is the one to be feared — and not the NRA.
This strategy will not work unless a strong student participation is encouraged.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
