Teaching Matthew 6:14 and Romans Chapter 12; believing that Jesus Christ died and rose the third day and that he is Lord; this will stop a lot of violence and discouragement in school.
This also should be taught: roses for girls and hugs for guys.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
