I agree with the writer who said candidates need to stand on their own principles, rather than being Donald Trump-endorsed and saying: “Let’s get back to Trump’s politics.”
Consider this: if Trump hadn’t ignored the early COVID-19 warnings — claiming it would just go away — and met the issue head on, how many lives might have been saved? Would the health care system have been less overwhelmed? Would business shutdowns have been less frequent?
Trump also rescinded nearly all international trade deals. Has that compounded today’s supply chain problems? Trump railed at the Federal Reserve when it considered raising the interest rate in 2018. Economists now say that holding rates at nearly 0% for so long resulted in the rapid increase to counter inflation. In other words, if the brakes were gently put on the economy then, it wouldn’t be as bad now.
How much did all this cost us in the long run? The problems we’re having today are a glaring example of Trump’s incompetence as a businessman and president.
