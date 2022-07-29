I agree with the writer who said candidates need to stand on their own principles, rather than being Donald Trump-endorsed and saying: “Let’s get back to Trump’s politics.”

Consider this: if Trump hadn’t ignored the early COVID-19 warnings — claiming it would just go away — and met the issue head on, how many lives might have been saved? Would the health care system have been less overwhelmed? Would business shutdowns have been less frequent?

