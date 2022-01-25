I listened to a story announcing several presumably successful cloning attempts of deceased pet dogs — at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars per litter. While I understand the profound sense of loss which the death of a beloved animal evokes, there are many reasons why such “resurrections” are morally repugnant.
First and foremost is the existence, throughout the world, of abandoned, mistreated and “invisible” animals, which often succumb to hunger, exposure and sheer hopelessness. In the face of such unnecessary suffering, what possible justification can there be to allocate enormous resources for the creation of artificially-produced animals solely to memorialize the memory of a biologic donor.
Second, if you believe (as I do) that our animal friends possess “souls” and are unique individuals, we are on a fools mission attempting to duplicate a dog or cat’s personality and behavior. These loving companions are every bit as much God’s unique handiwork, as are we humans who care for them so deeply.
Lastly, this grotesque shifting of limited resources, preventing tens of thousands of deserving orphans from finding loving homes and safety, is an accurate metaphor for the cruelty we humans inflict upon each other. We continue to allocate more and more wealth for personal luxury, as we all routinely witness billions of our fellow men, women and children literally starving to death.
Such selfishness is the very antithesis of the teachings of Jesus Christ, who called upon us all to “love our neighbors as ourselves.” Susan and I have lost many extraordinary animal friends. We cannot believe how much less rich our lives would have been had we not known them all. But we treasure their memories best when we invite additional souls to share their home.
Thomas Smith
Durand
