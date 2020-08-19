On Monday, I mailed eleven bins of letters from the Shiawassee Arts Center at Owosso’s Post Office. The total weight of the mailing was 146 pounds. On Tuesday I received messages from many SAC friends that they had received their letters.
I would like to thank our local postal workers for the great job they do. Our U.S. Postal Service is vital to our country and needs to be properly funded to allow its employees to continue to do their jobs well.
Please show your support and appreciation by thanking your postal carriers and by buying stamps.
Piper Brewer
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.