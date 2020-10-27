Gerald Novak has proven he has what it takes to lead Shiawassee Township.
When Novak was elected, plans were under way to build a new township hall within the village limits at a projected cost of between $2.3 and $3 million. That would have left the taxpayers paying on a loan for 30 years at the cost of $60,000 per year. The proposed building would have left the village with 14 acres of land — zoned highway commercial and industrial — off the tax rolls for decades.
The new building, while no longer in the village, was built on land already owned by the township in a more central location. This will better serve the entire township. The cost of the building constructed under Novak came to 1.345 million. Financing the new building came in at $38,000 for 15 years, a considerable savings. The township then sold the 14 acres in the village, returning the property to revenue-generating status, opening the possibility of future development.
Under the leadership of the previous supervisor, maintenance of the township cemeteries was outsourced. The company that was hired for the job had zero vested interest in our community. The lack of pride and the rush to make a quick buck left things in sad shape and families of the deceased frustrated. Having friends and family buried there, I found this unacceptable.
Through Novak’s leadership, the upkeep of the cemeteries ended up back under the care of Voorhies family, who had previously taken care of things for decades. The pride, love and work ethic they bring to the table are things you just cannot teach to someone looking for a quick buck.
In speaking with members of the fire department and the clerk’s office to find out how they feel about the direction the township is heading, the majority of those I have spoken with feel things are running well and would like to keep it that way.
The choice is clear. The choice is Novak.
Brian Barnum
Village President
Bancroft
