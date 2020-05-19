Back in 1968 in Vietnam, a large green barrel with an orange ring burst, covering five of us with this flammable-smelling liquid.
That resulted in my needing a wheelchair to get around. I have to park in large handicapped parking spaces just to get myself into the store in my chair.
Able-bodied people will often leave their shopping cart parked in the middle of a handicapped space, preventing someone from parking there. I have observed this happen all over our community.
If you need to use that space you have to stop in the driveway, get your assist device out of your car somehow, go move the cart, then get everything back in your car and move it into the space.
As I waited for my shopping wife today, I watched a lady — maybe 50 to 60 years old — come out of a store on M-52. She pushed her cart to her car in a regular space next to a handicapped space. She unloaded two watermelons and some bags of groceries, leaving her cart right in the center of the handicapped space in front of me. She smiled in my direction as she got in her car and drove off.
An elderly lady pulled up to the handicapped space, parked in the drive, got her walker out of her car and moved the cart into the vacated regular parking space. Then she attempted to get in to her car and — holding her arm out of the partially open door — dragged her walker with her as she pulled her car into the parking space. I thought she was going to pull her thin little arm out of its socket.
That walker bounced off her car several times as she pulled in. At first I really thought she was going to just shove the cart with her car; you could see she thought about it. Perhaps she would have driven over that cart, or once it started moving it would have hit other cars in the lot — not a good solution.
Your consideration would be appreciated greatly. Please look where you leave your shopping cart.
Rick Plumbley
Owosso
(1) comment
Retailers make if very easy for shoppers to return carts to holding areas. Here's hoping that each and every able bodied shopper will return their shopping cart to the corral provided. Let's not be lazy and walk those few extra steps, it won't hurt you. And if you are unable to do it yourself, there are often times store employees who will gladly grab the cart for you, just reach out if you need a hand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.