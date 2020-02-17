Those of you who are still thinking of supporting Donald Trump this November will be interested in your candidate’s quoting of Emerson’s famous admonition: “If you strike at a king, you had better kill him.”
This is how this president regards his status: I am your king.
And so you must also consider this: Did millions of Americans — who made the supreme sacrifice defending our liberty — intend to make it possible for other Americans to vote for a king? As you mark your ballot, it will be your solemn duty to honor the patriots and reject the king.
Thomas Smith
Durand
