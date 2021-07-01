President Joe Biden once said, “Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”
The most recent proposed budget from Biden’s Democratic party puts an end to the Hyde Amendment (an amendment that kept tax dollars from funding abortion which then-Sen. Biden voted for in the past). This means that not only will our tax dollars be funding abortion, but the budget will also end the protection of the conscience rights of health care professionals.
It is obvious this shows an utter disdain for the rights of the unborn child, as well as a disregard for a healthy majority of Americans who are opposed to tax dollars being used to pay for abortion.
Throw in the fact that they favor abortion throughout the entire nine months of pregnancy, another thing opposed by a strong majority of Americans, and it is easy to see exactly what Biden values. Or, in this case, does not value.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
