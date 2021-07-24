Shiawassee County residents of majority age must recognize the urgency of acting to stop the Board of Commissioners in their tracks from their alleged serial defalcation of public funds.
Their litany of suspicious fiscal transactions have put our county in a severely high-risk category for professional auditors.
CPA firms are bound by professional codes of conduct to refuse to accept clients who are known to be high fraud risks. CPA firms are required to investigate the background and public reports regarding potential clients on an annual basis.
No reputable auditing firm will accept Shiawassee County government as a client next year with the damage the county board has done. Their malfeasance and fiscal mismanagement have made Shiawassee County government an unfit candidate for future audit and assurance services.
Additionally, due to the board’s repeated flagrant disregard of Open Meetings Act laws, they have put taxpayers at high risk for financially devastating lawsuits.
Open Meetings Act lawsuits have cost taxpayers millions of dollars in other cities. One small town in Michigan was recently bankrupted by the damages that were awarded to the plaintiff in one such lawsuit.
I implore the citizens of Shiawassee County to act at lightning speed in initiating recall elections for the following commissioners who have been complicit in allowing these travesties to happen:
n Gary Holzhausen, District 3
n Brandon Marks, District 4
n Jeremy Root, District 5
n Cindy Garber, District 6
n John Plowman, District 7
The alleged malfeasance of the aforementioned commissioners rivals that of the Detroit City Council during the Kwame Kilpatrick years. There is simply no way to overstate or exaggerate the extent of the damage they have done already, and continue to do with each day they are still in office.
There is nothing politically motivated about this warning. I would be content with keeping the composition of the Board 100 percent Republican. I want to have honest, ethical, competent board members. The political party affiliation of commissioners means nothing to me.
Please heed this urgent warning: we have got to stop the financial bleeding now or our county is headed for bankruptcy and receivership with the State of Michigan.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
