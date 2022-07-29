As I watched the CBS morning news, a story was aired regarding a police incident (I don’t recall the jurisdiction; it hardly matters) where an African American male was already cuffed and seated in a police cruiser and a supervising officer accosted the prisoner, cursing and threatening him in a completely unnecessary, abusive confrontation in spite of his total compliance.
At the height of the altercation, a female officer pulled at her out-of-control colleague’s belt, attempting to intervene and stop his raging attack. The 270-pound offender then turned, lounging at his subordinate, literally attempting to choke her for having the gall to stop a clearly racially-motivated action.
Viewing this, it’s no wonder that men or women of color are chronically terrified by a police stop, whatever the cause. This vividly brings to mind former Attorney General William Barr’s absurd contention that “there is no systematic racism in America today.”
It also reminds me of the “We Back the Badge” yard signs we still see sprinkled around Shiawassee County. To those who imply a “carte blanche” pass to all police behavior, I say you may wish to modify this unqualified approval of that officer’s rage. The real hero deserving of our praise is the woman who risked physical injury to demonstrate that she — and many like her — do not condone police atrocities.
I would also ask if their support includes Capitol and D.C. Metro Police, who their Dear Leader sent an army of insurgents to kill and maim. What about these “badges” belonging to actual defenders of the Constitution?
