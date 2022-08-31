My name is Vanessa Senk and I am running for a seat on the Owosso school board. My husband, Mark, and I have three sons in the Owosso School District. All three are now at the middle and high schools.
I am a lifelong resident of Owosso. I want to serve on the Owosso school board because I want to help move our schools forward in a positive direction. I want policies that preserve the values that make this a great school system and great community. These values are the foundation of policies that promote a traditional education, respect for others, parental rights and patriotism.
Let us focus on getting our children up to speed with their reading, writing, math and science. Let us protect all of our children and the values their parents have taught at home. Let us promote patriotism towards our country and not promote programs with socialistic roots. Let us work together with our community to discover ways to help with the mental health crisis afflicting our youth.
Encouraging parental involvement is key to many of these issues. I may not always be the loudest voice in the room, but I will fight for your children.
I will not be fighting alone. I am running for the Owosso school board along with Shelly Ochodnicky and Tony Barnhill. Shelly, Tony and I are all Owosso alumni. We share similar visions for Owosso Public Schools.
Please consider supporting us for the Owosso school board.
