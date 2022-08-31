My name is Vanessa Senk and I am running for a seat on the Owosso school board. My husband, Mark, and I have three sons in the Owosso School District. All three are now at the middle and high schools.

I am a lifelong resident of Owosso. I want to serve on the Owosso school board because I want to help move our schools forward in a positive direction. I want policies that preserve the values that make this a great school system and great community. These values are the foundation of policies that promote a traditional education, respect for others, parental rights and patriotism.

