The leader of a country was giving political speeches and, every time he gave one, he would tell lie after lie.
The press would try to correct him.
He would say, “fake news, fake news.” His party went along with him. He persecuted a certain race of people. He called them rapists, thieves and murderers.
The press said he was wrong. He cried, “fake news, fake news.” His party went along with him.
He separated men, women and children, and put them into cages and camps.
The press said he was wrong. He said, “fake news,” and his party went along with them.
He took over the press so they could not say anything bad about him. Then he started to slaughter the people he persecuted. That leader was Adolf Hitler.
My question is history going to repeat itself? Is Donald Trump the next Adolf Hitler? Are people of color the next Jewish people? Is the Republican party the next Nazi party?
After all, I have seen Trump’s rallies and there are a lot of Confederate and Nazi flags.
Clyde Schliska
Antrim Township
