I want to let people know how special Ovid Healthcare is. They are taking care of my husband.
I visited and looking in from the outside I could see into his room. He looks very good. He is shaven and clean.
A recent story reported other nursing homes are the best, but they overlook the very good ones. Ovid Healthcare is so special, doing what is right about the virus.
They are my family, from office workers to special aides and nurses, the activity staff and the kitchen workers.
I miss them a lot.
Paula Oginsky
Corunna
