As I pen this letter, tanks are lined up on the periphery of a nation — led by an authoritarian egoist — and determined to snuff out a democratic form of government.
The aggressor is a defeated candidate and his “tanks” are those who perpetuate, hour by hour, day after day, the falsehood that America did not conduct a free, fair and authentic election in 2020.
But today a lawfully elected president finally declared the “big lie” is as false as the voice from which it has come — regurgitated even before a single ballot was cast. In spite of being struck down by every court in which fraud claims were argued, huge majorities of Republican voters continue to believe the unrelenting falsehood that a Donald Trump victory was corruptly stolen, and the resultant harm to our fundamental belief in the bedrock principle of one person, one vote has been terribly diminished — possibly forever.
Karl Rove wrote in the Wall Street Journal that, had a Democrat refused to acknowledge defeat and prevent the peaceful transfer of power while publicly inciting an armed insurrection to retain that power, Republicans would have immediately shouted treason! — and would have been right to do so.
Republicans would have called for a congressional investigation and would have been right to do so. And Republicans would have castigated anyone who conspired to overthrow a legitimately elected government and would have been right to do so.
But on the contrary, GOP leaders continue — even on Jan. 6, 2022 — to perpetuate and condone the voice of the autocrat, the tanks of deceit; and an army of allegiant, brainwashed believers. Instead of supporting the quest for truth and the essential holding of the guilty responsible, the congressional GOP caucus has chosen to kiss the hem of the “emperor’s” robes.
It is long since time for these Americans to embrace one reality: Their king, their demigod, their emperor is naked indeed without a single thread of justice.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Dictatorship with no free elections is what the right wants...
