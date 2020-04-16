I completely agree with the letter sent in by Don Horton recently (about an individual paying Horton’s bill at a store). Although the amount is different, I had the same type of encounter last week at the post office.
I was sending a couple of sticker books to our granddaughter. When it came time to pay, I realized I had left my billfold at home. As I was leaving to go home, the gentleman behind me said he would pay for the postage.
At first I refused, but he was insistent. So I thanked him and left.
As I was pulling out of my parking space he came out of the building. I rolled down my window to ask his name. It was Dr. Ayaz Jafri, the dentist.
Although he is not my dentist, I can see why his practice is flourishing (before the virus shutdown).
What a nice gesture. I plan to pay it forward the next chance I get.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
