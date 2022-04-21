I am beginning to wonder if anyone at Owosso City Hall knows what is going on with the lead service line replacement costs. It seems like every week we receive different and contradictory news regarding these costs.
Let’s go back to late 2020 when the mayor sent out a letter to city residents stating that there would be no up-front costs to the residents associated with the lead service line replacement. Then, the newly-elected city council voted to increase the water and sewer rates to cover the costs of the lead service line replacements. In 2022, based on the advice of a consulting firm, the city council voted again to increase our water and sewer rates to cover the costs of lead service line replacements.
Then at Tuesday’s special city council meeting they agreed to use about $331,000 of the ARPA funds for, you guessed it, lead service line replacements.
In Wednesday’s newspaper it was announced that the city has received a $3 million dollar grant or forgivable loan to replace 150 lead service lines and up to 4,700 unknown or suspected lead service lines. In that same article, the city manager says that there are almost 5,000 lead service lines in the city. So if my math is correct, the city is only responsible for the cost of replacing 150 lead service lines. Yet later in that same article, the city manager states that the grant money supplemented by city funds should be able to replace between 400 and 700 lead service lines.
So I have to ask, does the city manager and the city council really understand how many lead service lines can be replaced and what the actual costs for those replacements will be? Based on this recent and past information provided to Owosso water customers, I do not think they do.
Lee Mills
Owosso
