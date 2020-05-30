Why do I wear a mask? It’s an interesting question. I wear a mask to work and anywhere I go outside of my home.
I’m really not afraid of getting sick any more. I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve become numb to it or because my brain has been tricked by not really knowing anyone who has gotten sick. Maybe both. Either way, I’m no longer afraid of becoming ill.
I still wear my mask though.
What is a gentleman? A guy in a nice suit? A grandpa? A man in general? Men are referred to as gentlemen on a regular basis, but I’d bet that most couldn’t actually define what a gentleman really is.
A gentleman is a man who is courteous to the people around him. A man who shows respect to those he encounters. A man who would go out of his way to make sure everyone around him feels comfortable and respected.
People are afraid right now; afraid for themselves and their loved ones. Their fears may or may not be justified — that’s not for me to say as I lack the education and expertise. What I do know is that they are afraid.
Why in the world would I want to exasperate their fears? They have to go about their lives just like I do. None of us has any real choice in the matter. We have to work, get gas, go to the store and countless other things. Who am I to think that my comfort is more important than theirs when we have to share the same space?
I do believe that someone else’s fear shouldn’t supersede my rights; however, I also believe that as a man who exists in the 21st century I should be civilized enough to have at least a basic respect for the people who cross my path.
I wear a mask because it’s literally the least I can do.
Nicholas Dean
Owosso
