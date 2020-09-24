As I compose this letter, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state on the portico of the United States Supreme Court. In the most disrespectful, unconscionable action of their combined lives, Sen. Mitchell McConnell and President Donald Trump have refused to honor the justice’s single deathbed request — that her successor be named following the election of the next president.
There is no description available in the English language to embody the cruelty and pure vindictiveness of the action taken by these men — upon one of the greatest figures in the judicial history of the United States. That this total absence of compassion be inflicted on a woman — who exhibited a lifetime of goodwill for all people — by such grotesque persons is a moral crime of the highest order.
Thomas Smith
Durand
