There is one particular reason many of us God-respecting, heaven-awaiting, all-lives-matter folks oppose the killing of unborn, made-in-God’s image human beings that those who are for this shameful act cannot, or will not, understand. It is foreign to them. That is, that “my rights” are not the most important thing in this world.
Sorry if we’re the first to spoil your self-indulgence party, but it’s not about you. You are not the center of the universe. Your “rights” are not God’s greatest gift to you. Jesus (who is God’s greatest gift to you, by the way) did not teach us to pray “my will be done.” Jesus said: “Thy will be done.”
Some members of the human race (but not nearly enough of them, sadly) accept the Lord’s design for us that teaches that “I am third” — not first and not even second. God is first. Others are second. I am third.
Only when one gets off their throne and puts the Lord there instead will one give up on their “It’s my right” campaign and, like the prodigal son, “come to their senses.”
Jim and Kim Lockwood
Owosso
