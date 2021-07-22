Our system of government was developed to ensure the people of Michigan have a voice in the decisions that are made for our state.
That was not the case during the pandemic, as one person ruled alone and the voices of struggling people throughout the state were diminished.
I personally fielded numerous phone calls from local health care providers, entrepreneurs, families unable to see their loved ones, and many others struggling with no guidance or hope as the governor kept the citizens on a need-to-know basis in regard to her decision making. Time and again, the governor simply extended or added to her hundreds of rules via press conferences while not providing any clear goals or data to justify the suffering being felt by our people.
Thankfully, hundreds of thousands of people stood up against this power grab and used the rights granted to them by our constitution to have their voices heard. I supported this measure and we have now repealed the unconstitutional law that impacted the lives and livelihoods of so many across our state during the pandemic.
State Rep. Ben Frederick
R-Owosso, District 85
Editor’s note: The Michigan House Thursday approved the Unlock Michigan citizens’ initiative to repeal the unconstitutional 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The elimination of the law ensures that in future emergencies the Legislature would have to approve emergency declarations beyond 28 days as laid out in the state’s Emergency Management Act.
