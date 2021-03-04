A letter in Saturday’s edition of The Argus-Press asks the loaded question of readers: “Are we decrying the loss of more than 62 million babies to abortion since Roe v. Wade in 1973?” This letter writer claims she was “saddened” to read a letter in support of contraception and abortion rights.
The rhetorical point that eludes this letter writer and so many other twin-minded, anti-contraception activists, is that the Right to Life organization’s talking points are designed to hypocritically frame issues pertaining to women’s reproductive rights.
Right to Life exists to make women’s bodies into a political commodity. Right to Life hijacks women’s bodily autonomy in order to make contraception and abortion rights the single, solitary political litmus test of what defines “pro-life” values. The deceptive propaganda and unethical practices of the political guerrilla warfare group known as Right to Life have been exposed and debunked, yet truth and facts will never persuade a true believer in Right to Life’s deceptive talking points to rethink their position.
I am aware the writer would likely never shift her perspective in the slightest, no matter what information is offered to her. She would likely never be moved by the stories of women who were forced to perform self-abortions or to be subject to “back-alley” abortions by unscrupulous and unlicensed practitioners before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
She would also likely fail to spot the hypocrisy in Catholic priests who drone on and on about the “evil” of abortion, yet who can then go on to say in nearly the same breath that “Hitler sent concentration camp murder victims straight to heaven through his actions” and even go on further to give an entire lecture or homily on a faith-based, nuanced view of murder and the resulting afterlife of the murder victims; unless they are talking about abortion that is.
Nor would the writer be persuaded to find the same level of nuance that the Bible itself proclaims about the matter of when life begins. According to the Bible, life does not begin until the “quickening” phase of pregnancy, when the spirit joins with the flesh. Of course, who among the hypocrites would let a trivial thing like the “Word of God” stand in the way of their attempt to throw verbal stones at a woman?
Please remind me what Jesus the Messiah said about sinners (and one female sinner in particular who was about to be condemned by a patriarchal band of hypocrites). Were his words not, in fact, “let he who is without sin cast the first stone?”
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(1) comment
Well said. Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.