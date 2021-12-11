The wrong defendants have been named in each of the $100 million lawsuits filed against the Oxford Community School District and individual school officials. The defendant who should stand trial in each and every mass shooting, including the Oxford High School shooting, is the National Rifle Association.
According to opensecrets.org, the NRA spent $29.1 million on elections in 2020 and $54.4 million during the 2016 election cycle, with contributions designated based on political candidates’ scores on the NRA’s “report card.” Politicians who are willing to sell their integrity for the right price get an A-grade from the NRA. This nefarious corporation has lobbied tirelessly for decades to weaken strict liability laws that can be applied to gun manufacturers. Copious quantities of dark money have been strategically employed by the NRA to take advantage of our political system’s corrupt campaign finance structure. Unfortunately, another aspect of our legal system that is also rigged is the corporate bankrupty loophole, which effectively allows some corporations to funnel their assets into a separate corporate safehouse, thereby escaping financial liability.
Although the gross negligence standard, which protects government entities like public schools, presents a high bar to prove legal liability, any lawsuit poses risks for defendants. Oxford schools should not be placed in the position of having to defend against lawsuits that could bankrupt their entire school system when students and staff are still reeling from the trauma. Oxford Township students, and especially the injured parties, should be supported in every way possible, including compensation for their actual damages and funding for trauma and grief counseling. The responsibility for medical expenses can be settled at a later time among the insurance companies via subrogation. These lawsuits are the legal equivalent of pouring salt on an open wound.
The Michigan Office of the Attorney General has announced plans to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, which may potentially culminate in safety recommendations for all Michigan schools. The interests of the Oxford Township Community, as well as students, parents and schools across the state are best served by allowing the necessary time for a comprehensive assessment to proceed.
Since public mass shootings have become a recurring feature of the 21st century “new normal,” we must consider the ramifications of setting risky legal precedents for institutions, and public schools in particular. Multi-million dollar negligence lawsuits have their place in a society that operates on a legal philosophy of unfettered corporatism and minimal corporate liability. Public schools however, unlike for-profit corporations, are not entities without a conscience that act only to increase shareholder wealth; public schools are the glue that holds our society together. Think of the consequences of annihilating a public school system amidst our plague of fragmented family units and weak community bonds.
Opportunists should seek to exploit only those corporate entities that self-perpetuate through exploitation. Public schools deserve nothing short of our utmost respect.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
