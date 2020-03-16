Two weeks ago I applied to work for the Census Bureau. They told me I might be required to survey jails and nursing homes.
I don’t think so. Jails are great vectors for microbes. I’m 77 and in good health, but will take no chances.
My suggestion to Sen. Debbie Stabenow: Introduce a bill to put off the census until mid-summer when we’ll have a better handle on what this plague will do.
David Glenn
Byron
